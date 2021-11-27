Advertisement

Memorial walls on display this weekend in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This weekend there's a touching tribute to Vietnam War veterans on the Treasure Coast.

More than 58,000 names of those who died in the Vietnam War are inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial Wall and another 7,000 names are inscribed on the war on terrorism wall.

The display is at the Elliott Museum in Stuart.

The memorial will be lit up overnight.

You'll have until Sunday at 1 p.m. to view the walls.

A closing ceremony will take place at that time.

The display is made possible by a partnership with the Elliott Museum, the Reverence Motorcycle Association and the Patriot Guard Riders.

