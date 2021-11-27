Advertisement

Miami downs Duke 47-10 to continue late-season surge

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) looks to pass against Duke during the first half of an...
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) looks to pass against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns and 381 yards and Miami wrapped up the regular season Saturday by winning for the fifth time in its last six games, beating Duke 47-10.

Charleston Rambo caught two of the touchdown passes on a record-setting day.

Miami broke away with a 20-point second quarter for a 30-10 halftime lead.

Duke finished with its first winless ACC record since 2007 and its eighth straight loss.

Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg was 20-for-33 for 148 yards with an interception.

