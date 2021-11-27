Advertisement

West Palm Beach family continues to feed their neighborhood

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A West Palm Beach family is promoting social awareness and much more by feeding an entire neighborhood.

You may be familiar with the Miller family.

Over the last 9 years they have invited strangers into their home in Coleman Park for a free Christmas dinner and fellowship.

This year, they took it a step further by hosting a free meal every month.

The Millers say it's in response to the burden facing older adults and people who survive on fixed incomes.

About 120 people received a free meal on Saturday. The Millers call their commitment to promoting awareness a responsibility.

"We strongly believe that our Biblical mandate is to feed the community. We truly believe also that we need to sow and when we sow we tremendously reap and when we reap we give back to the community. So we sow, reap and we give those resources that we obtain back to the community," said Willie Miller Jr.

On Christmas Day the Millers will celebrate 10 years of feeding the community.

The event happens from 12 noon to 4 p.m. and the public is invited.

