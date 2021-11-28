Advertisement

Dolphins win 4th straight, roll past Panthers 33-10

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score.

Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes for the Panthers, who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

