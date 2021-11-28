Advertisement

Gators set to make Billy Napier next football coach

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before an NCAA college football game against...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A person familiar with the search says Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier will be Florida’s next football coach.

His pending hire ends a quick process that landed the Gators their top target.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Napier and the Gators had yet to make the hiring official.

A formal announcement is expected later Sunday.

Napier, 42, is expected to remain with the Ragin' Cajuns this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday.

Napier will then take over for Dan Mullen, who was fired last week after the team's fourth loss in five games. Napier 39-12 in four seasons at ULL.

