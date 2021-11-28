Menorah lit in Jupiter to mark beginning of Hanukkah

More than 100 people came to Downtown Abacoa in Jupiter Sunday to celebrate the start of Hanukkah.

At sundown, the first candle on the menorah was lighted.

Families were able to enjoy latkes, donuts, music and just spending time with each other.

A helicopter came to drop chocolate coins and dreidels for the kids to enjoy.

The lighting of the first candle on the menorah is to celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Berel Barash of Chabad of Jupiter said the menorah is a universal symbol of light and said light and goodness always prevail over darkness and evil.

"The overwhelming amount of goodness in this world and in this country, is tremendous. In this community definitely, the amount of people that call me every day and say Rabbi, what is there anything good I can do today, can I volunteer, can I contribute, is there anyone out there who needs help," said Rabbi Barash. "That’s who we really are, as a country and as a community."

Hanukkah last until sundown on Monday, December 6th.

