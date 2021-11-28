Shoppers take advantage of Small Business Saturday

People were out shopping in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens on this Small Business Saturday.

Small business owners through out South Florida said they are relying on people to shop local for this holiday season.

Not only it will support the community that you live in but as well to boost the local economy.

“I like the personal service here. I like to be able to come into the store and the owners and the salespeople know my name. They know what I like,” said shoppet Vivian Rosen.

The National Retail Federation reports more than 58 million people across the country plan to shop on Small Business Saturday.

The concept is nothing new but this year it holds a bit more importance since many locally owned businesses were hit hard during the pandemic.

“I think especially in these times when for so many months, businesses were having a hard time through the pandemic and everyone was staying home, that it is super important because we love the local businesses, and we don’t want them to disappear,” said shopper Nina Kessel.

