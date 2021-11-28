Show off your holiday decorating skills during 'Lights in Jupiter'
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
You're invited to show off your holiday decorating skills at "Lights in Jupiter".
Registration opens Monday.
You can decorate your home or business.
Three properties inside Jupiter city limits will be entered into a raffle.
A map of participating homes and businesses will be available online.
Visit www.jupiter.fl.us/LightsOfJupiter to register and for more information.
