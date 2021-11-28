South Florida Jewish community prepares for Hannukah

A decades old tradition is set to make its big return to the Gardens Greenmarket in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Jewish Community Synagogue Chabad of Palm Beach County is holding a pre-lilghting ceremony on Sunday, November 28th marking the start of the Hannukah holiday.

The event has been held at the Greenmarket since its inception some 17 years ago according to Rabbi Leib Ezagui with the Jewish Community Synagogue of Palm Beach County.

They've had to cancel the event the last couple of years because of the pandemic but since they announced their return, the response has been nothing but positive.

"We're living in a time where we have to focus on how much good we have how many resources we have how much that in history we've never had it so good. Thinking 38 years ago the way we are today, it's only going to better. We're going to come into the new year with a bang, it's going to be a great year. I really think people are really going to come back together again and we're going to build back bigger stronger and better," said Rabbi Leib.

The pre-lighting ceremony will teach people how to light a menorah and there's going to be latkas, arts and crafts for all ages to make their own menorahs, and other activities to teach people about Jewish traditions.

Rabbi Leib says the Greenmarket brings in people of all backgrounds and hopes people of all religions can go home feeling a sense of unity.

"There's just a lot of people here in Florida and people really want to celebrate. People want to celebrate; people want to be with friends and family. Adding light and bringing positivity is universal. Jewish, not Jewish, Hannukah is the holiday of light. Every night we add another light, we're trying to add positivity and kindness. Spreading kindness, spreading goodness. It's just a great holiday for people to participate in," said Leib.

After the Greenmarket there's going to be more Jewish related events such as cocktails with kosher drinks for adults and sweats and treats for the kids.

