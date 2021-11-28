Advertisement

United Way citrus sale happening this week in Vero Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week you can support South Florida citrus growers and help a worthy cause.

The yearly United Way citrus sale is happening from 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

Boxes of navel oranges and ruby red grapefruit will be for sale.

Small boxes are $40, large boxes are $55 and shipping is included.

If you buy 10 boxes, you get one free.

Proceeds benefit the programs and services supported by United Way Indian River County.

You can place your orders by visiting UnitedWayIRC.org/citrus-sale, or by phone at (772) 203-5766.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Father pushes for answers in St. Lucie County cold case murder
Florida's COVID-19 numbers Thanksgiving 2021 vs Thanksgiving 2020
West Palm Beach continues to feed their neighborhood
Ex-Riviera Beach cop convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison
Trends in South Florida's luxury real estate market as 2022 nears

Latest News

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before an NCAA college football game against...
Gators set to make Billy Napier next football coach
South Florida Jewish community prepares for Hannukah
Shoppers take advantage of Small Business Saturday
West Palm Beach continues to feed their neighborhood