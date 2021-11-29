Alton residents honor Ryan Rogers with red ribbons

Residents of a Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood are paying tribute to a 14-year-old boy who was killed earlier this month.

Alton residents are decorating their homes with red ribbons in honor of Ryan Rogers, who lived in the community.

The teenager was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Ryan Rogers, 14, an avid soccer lover, was found dead in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens police later said Rogers was the victim of a homicide and not a traffic-related collision.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride the previous evening and didn't return home.

Police have not made an arrest or said how Rogers was killed, but they are following up on "the many tips that the public has provided." An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that helps police find his killer.

Flowers and a sign saying "Justice for Ryan" rest by a tree along Central Boulevard near where the body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found, Nov. 29, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Police say the teenager was the victim of a homicide.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and a sign that read "Justice for Ryan" was on display Monday, exactly two weeks after Rogers disappeared, next to a tree along Central Boulevard, not far from where the body was found.

