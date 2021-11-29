Advertisement

Live: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Orlando

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch live below:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday afternoon in Central Florida.

The governor is speaking at a Florida Highway Patrol station in Orlando and being joined by FHP Chief Mark Brown.

DeSantis said Monday he is asking for state lawmakers in the fiscal year to approve $73 million to increase the starting salary for law enforcement officers by 20 percent.

The governor said there is enough money in the budget to also renew bonuses for all law enforcement, EMTs and first responders.

