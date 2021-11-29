Advertisement

Palm Beach State College to host Criminal Justice Job Fair

By WPTV - Staff
Nov. 29, 2021
Palm Beach State College is hosting a Criminal Justice Job Fair on Dec. 9.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college's Public Safety Conference Center at the Lake Worth campus located at 4200 Congress Ave in room 108.

This career fair is free and open to both certified and non-certified individuals and students.

Organizations that are participating include the sheriff’s offices for Broward, Hillsborough, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, the police departments for Aventura, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Coral Gables, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Lantana, Lauderhill, Ocean Ridge, Seminole and West Palm Beach (including 911 dispatch), as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Atlantic University, Martin Correctional Institution, and the School Police for the School District of Palm Beach County.

You must register in advance for this job fair. To register, click here.

