Advertisement

Good news FSU, Miami fans: ACC Network coming to Comcast

Miami (Fl) guard Harlond Beverly (5) takes a shot in the first half of an NCAA college...
Miami (Fl) guard Harlond Beverly (5) takes a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Comcast subscribers who want to watch Florida State and Miami on the hardwood next month are in luck.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Comcast that will distribute the ACC Network to Xfinity customers "in the coming weeks."

It comes as part of Comcast's carriage agreement renewal with the Walt Disney Company -- parent company to ABC, ESPN and its family of networks, including the ACC Network.

Comcast was the last major holdout among cable and satellite television providers across the country.

The ACC Network launched in August 2019, but fans of ACC teams have spent the last three football seasons scrambling to find alternative means to watch games assigned to the network.

"We are thrilled that ACC Network has reached full distribution with the addition of Comcast to our already robust lineup of providers," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga claps his hands in the first half of a rivalry game against...
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga claps his hands in the first half of a rivalry game against Florida State, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Five of Florida State's 12 football games this season were televised on the ACC Network. Three Florida State basketball games have already aired on the ACC Network, and six more are scheduled for the network this season, including the Jan. 11 home game against rival Miami.

Three Miami football games were shown on the ACC Network this season, while 11 basketball games this season are slated to be shown on the network.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police enlist help of feds, other law enforcement in teen's death
Governor seeks to renew $1K bonuses for law enforcement
Man dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Omicron variant sparks concern in Florida
Each child tax credit payment is up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one...
Monday is the last day to update child tax credit information with the IRS

Latest News

Active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has ended
Woman found fatally shot at Port St. Lucie home
Will fears of omicron variant harm Florida tourism?
St. Lucie Co. Tax Collector's office closed due to power outage