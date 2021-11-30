Haiti residents to receive unique water purification

Palm Beach County Cares is sending additional support to Haiti to help with earthquake recovery efforts.

The organization unveiled a mobile solar-powered water purification system at the Port of Palm Beach Tuesday.

The unit will provide clean drinking water to thousands of families living in Haiti.

HELP FOR HAITI🇭🇹Palm Beach County Cares ships mobile solar-powered water purification system to provide clean drinking water to thousands of families in Haiti, Mobile Max Clear Unit can purify 10,000 gallons of water daily serving 3+ villages each day #portofpalmbeach #wptv #wflx pic.twitter.com/MtKnGKeloF — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) November 30, 2021

“They can get the water from the ocean, from the sea, river, or lakes,” said Robin Bernstein, co-founder of Palm Beach County Cares. “They take dirty water and it’s purified. It’s really life-saving and transformational.”

The Mobile Max Clear Unit can purify up to 10,000 gallons of water daily, which is expected to serve at least three villages each day.

Monarch Shipping donated space on its vessel to ship the system to Haiti.

This relief effort comes after a massive earthquake struck the island nation in August.

