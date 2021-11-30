Advertisement

Haiti residents to receive unique water purification

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Cares is sending additional support to Haiti to help with earthquake recovery efforts.

The organization unveiled a mobile solar-powered water purification system at the Port of Palm Beach Tuesday.

The unit will provide clean drinking water to thousands of families living in Haiti.

“They can get the water from the ocean, from the sea, river, or lakes,” said Robin Bernstein, co-founder of Palm Beach County Cares. “They take dirty water and it’s purified. It’s really life-saving and transformational.”

The Mobile Max Clear Unit can purify up to 10,000 gallons of water daily, which is expected to serve at least three villages each day.

Monarch Shipping donated space on its vessel to ship the system to Haiti.

This relief effort comes after a massive earthquake struck the island nation in August.

For more information about Palm Beach County Cares, click here.

