Palm Health Foundation receives national recognition

Uppercutz Barbershop and Salon in Delray Beach is where you can get a haircut and improve your mental health by talking to others in a safe environment.

"This is a safe haven for them to come and release that and not be able to do that in the public. They are scared to do that," said owner Lashon Harris.

Cutz and Conversation benefited from a grant from Palm Health Foundation. Patrick McNamara is the president and CEO of Palm Health.

"Palm Heath Foundation is all about improving the health of the community in Palm Beach County," he said.

It's about providing access for individuals about their mental and physical health.

"And our mission is to inspire and fund solutions for better health through community collaborations," said McNamara. "We've given out over 85 million dollars since we started into Palm Beach County investing in better health."

Palm Health Foundation will continue to give grants. And recently they won a national award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

"This year it was one of four that we were recognized across the country, so it's a really big deal in the world of community health," he said. "We were noted for why we won the creative ways of working with residents in getting them involved in improving their health."

Tammy Fields is the director with the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department.

"And the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acknowledged our focus on youth and our focus on accountability for what we were doing," she said. "And we really try to empower our youth."

Helping during difficult times. "Such as divorces within the households, the death of a family member addiction in the household, a parent going to jail," said Fields.

"Aside from the recognition, is really developing a relationship with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and hopefully bringing greater investment into Palm Beach County," said McNamara.

