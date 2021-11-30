Advertisement

St. Lucie Co. Tax Collector's office closed due to power outage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Walton Road location of the St. Lucie County Tax Collector's Office will remain closed today, November 30, and tomorrow, December 1, due to a power outage that is causing major issues with their computer and phone systems.

St. Lucie County residents who had appointments for service at that location can go to the Fort Pierce location at 2300 Virginia Avenue or the Tradition location at 10264 SW Village Parkway to receive service.

Florida Power and Light crews are working to restore systems and Tax Collector Chris Craft is confident that the Walton Road office will be reopened at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 2.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police enlist help of feds, other law enforcement in teen's death
Governor seeks to renew $1K bonuses for law enforcement
Man dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Omicron variant sparks concern in Florida
Each child tax credit payment is up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one...
Monday is the last day to update child tax credit information with the IRS

Latest News

Woman found fatally shot at Port St. Lucie home
Will fears of omicron variant harm Florida tourism?
Parents at soccer fields concerned after death of Ryan Rogers
Hobe Sound Farms giving free Christmas trees with purpose