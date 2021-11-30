Will fears of omicron variant harm Florida tourism?

There are currently no confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, advisers with the White House COVID-19 Response Team said Tuesday.

RELATED: 5 things to know about omicron variant of COVID-19

Despite this good news, many health experts fear this new strain could already be in the U.S.

Dutch health authorities said Tuesday that omicron was already in the Netherlands when South Africa alerted the World Health Organization about it last week.

A man receives the Moderna vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination at the Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Currently, the U.S. is barring entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries.

Much is still unknown about the new variant, but the World Health Organization warned that the global risk from the variant is "very high" and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious.

With all of this in mind, it is unclear how this will affect tourism numbers in Florida this winter.

RELATED: Omicron variant of COVID-19 sparks concern in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces budget requests for law enforcement

Tourists have been flocking to the Sunshine State this year, largely bolstered by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-lockdown, anti-mask measures.

DeSantis reiterated Monday that Florida will continue to operate without lockdowns and mandates.

Doctors around the world are rushing to learn more about omicron and say it could take about two weeks before we fully understand the capabilities of the new variant.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 4.

Scripps Only Content 2021