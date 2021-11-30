Woman found fatally shot at Port St. Lucie home

A woman was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home from an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the 11200 block of Southwest Stockton Place in the Town Park neighborhood of Tradition.

Police said officers responded to the home just after 11:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a shattered rear slider in the back patio. They entered the home and found the woman dead in a bedroom from what they described as an apparent gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released.

PSLPD is on scene in the 11200 Blk of SW Stockton Pl investigating the death of an adult female. Please visit our FB page for more details. @TCPalm @WPTV @WPBF25News @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/YuJazSz16W — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) November 30, 2021

No other occupants were located inside the house.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was contacted and is at the scene due to an unknown liquid substance found in bottles on the back patio.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no immediate threat to the community. As of 2:15 p.m., there was still a large police presence in the neighborhood.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates on this breaking news story.

Scripps Only Content 2021