2 Seminoles named to first-team All-ACC

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A pair of Florida State defenders have been named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference players.

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson and safety Jammie Robinson were two of four total Seminoles on the All-ACC teams announced Tuesday.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine...
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson during the first half of a game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston.

Johnson, who led all balloting with 189 total points, is the ACC sacks leader and currently ranks sixth nationally with 12 on the season.

Robinson leads the Seminoles in tackles (84) and interceptions (4).

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is hit by Florida State safety Jammie Robinson (10) in the...
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is hit by Florida State safety Jammie Robinson (10) in the second quarter of a game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30.

Running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive end Keir Thomas received third-team All-ACC honors.

Pittsburgh, which won the ACC Coastal Division, had the most All-ACC representatives with 12.

Miami had no representatives on the first team, but the Hurricanes had two second-team players in wide receiver Charleston Rambo and punter Lou Hedley.

