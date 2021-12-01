2020 Palm Beach County coach of the year out at Glades Central

Last year's Palm Beach County high school football coach of the year is out of a job.

Glades Central Community High School Principal Melanie Bolden-Morris announced Wednesday that Rashad Jackson will no longer serve as head coach of the Raiders.

"We would like to thank Mr. Jackson for his contributions to the team," Bolden-Morris said in a statement released by the School District of Palm Beach County. "Now that the football season is over, however, we will be taking part in a nationwide search to see who will be great for our team and bring our program to the next level."

Jackson was the 2020 Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to a 5-2 record in his first year during a coronavirus-shortened season.

Rashad Jackson, who was hired by Glades Central Community High School in 2020, coaches the Raiders during practice.

But he was forced to serve a six-game suspension this season after the Florida High School Athletic Association determined quarterback Garrison Kepley took part in an impermissible college visit with Jackson before he had enrolled at Glades Central.

MORE: Al Shipman fired as head coach at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School

Kepley transferred to Glades Central from a school in South Carolina for his senior year. He was initially suspended for the entire season, but the suspension was reduced to five games on appeal.

Jackson's appeal was denied in September.

Jackson, a former defensive back who once helped the Raiders win a state championship, led the team to a 6-6 record this season.

Scripps Only Content 2021