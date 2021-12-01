Detecting omicron in Florida: How will it work?

The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. was announced Wednesday, which medical experts said was inevitable.

The speed of the spread of the new strain is turning out to be a surprise to many.

What was first detected in a small group of nations in southern Africa less than a week ago is now in over 20 countries.

"As of this past week, 99 percent of the cases in the United States were [the] delta [variant]," said Dr. Larry Bush, a vaccine researcher in Wellington.

He said the current effort is to find more omicron cases in the United States.

Currently, dozens of labs around the country, including Florida, are now studying positive COVID tests, looking for the signs of the omicron variant.

"It doesn't take very long. It's a special test that's not done by a commercial lab where we all get our tests or rapid test," Bush said. "The state looks at cases, and they take a certain percent and they run tests for these variants, and it does not take very long."

Air travel is suspected as the cause of the rapid spread around the world.

Medical experts expect air passengers unknowingly may accelerate the spread of the new variant in the U.S.

Researchers are eager to learn more about the omicron variant in the coming weeks and determine if the current vaccines will offer protection against it.

