Investigation underway after man dies in Delray Beach apartment fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
An investigation is underway after a man died following an apartment fire Tuesday night.

The Delray Beach Fire Rescue says the fire happened just after 10 p.m. at a complex on Southwest 20th Court in Delray Beach.

Photos taken at the scene show firefighters attempting to put out the blaze on the second floor of the building.

Crews say they removed a man from the building who was pronounced dead, but no other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021

