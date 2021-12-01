Man stabbed to death near West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing following a domestic disturbance that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Deputies said the incident happened just after midnight at the 4400 block of Feivel Road near West Palm Beach.
When deputies arrived, they found a man deceased from stab wounds.
No arrest has been made at this time.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages.
