Man stabbed to death in unincorporated West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing following a domestic disturbance that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened just after midnight at the 4400 block of Feivel Road in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

When officials arrived they found a man deceased from stab wounds.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

