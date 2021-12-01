Advertisement

Parents push for passage of 'Miya's Law' at state Capitol

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The family of a murdered Orlando teen was at the Capitol on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to pass a bill better protecting Florida's two-million renters.

Lawmakers named Miya's Law after 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Authorities believe an apartment maintenance worker broke in and killed the girl before killing himself earlier this year.

During a news conference on the bill, supporters announced Republican backing of House and Senate versions of the legislation.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, is among the lawmakers who support Miya's Law.
They also had been given the promise of at least one committee hearing. Both will be needed to get through the GOP-controlled Legislature.

If approved, the bill would do the following:

  • Require landlords do national background checks on all employees
  • Disqualify violent job seekers
  • Increase entry notices to 24 hours
  • Better limit staff access to apartment keys
Yma Scarbriel says one of her daughter's gifts was bringing people together.
Marcano's parents said the passage of Miya's Law would protect their child's legacy and the lives of others.

"We miss her so much," said Yma Scarbriel, Marcano's mother. "Something good has to come from this."

Miya's Law also has the support of key stakeholders. In a statement, the Florida Apartment Association said the bill "would codify industry best practices."

Miya's Law will face its first Senate committee hurdle, Community Affairs, when lawmakers return for the 60-day session next month.

