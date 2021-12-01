Police: No danger to community after woman found dead in Port St. Lucie home

Since early Tuesday morning, a strong police presence remains in the Town Park Community of Port St. Lucie. Squad cars line the street and yellow tape blocks off the scene.

News spread quickly about a woman who was killed in her home on Stockton Place.

By evening time when Megan DeSantis and her husband began walking their dogs, the surprise had turned to sorrow.

"Sadness for her family, for her, and whatever, was happening for her but also the safety of my community," she said.

Investigators said a delivery person was dropping off a package when they noticed something wasn't right at the house.

"Our officers responded, and they were conducting a wellness check. Their suspicions were heightened to the point that they made entry into the house, and they discovered the victim," Sgt. Robert Fonteyn with the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

Investigators said the woman was found in a back bedroom of the house and had been shot. While checking out the rest of the place officers found a shattered rear sliding glass door.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted the St. Lucie County Bomb Squad. Officers located some bottles on the back patio that had an unknown substance in them," Sgt. John Dellacroce with the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

Authorities said the scene is clear and there's no danger to the public. But that sentiment isn't easing the concerns of those who live here.

"It's so sad, they need to put more cameras to keep us safe," Clio Fernandez said.

Investigators said they need the help of residents in this community.

If you have any audio of gunshots being fired or video contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Scripps Only Content 2021