Advertisement

Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Port St. Lucie woman who was found dead in her home Tuesday was shot through a sliding glass door, police said.

The woman, identified Wednesday as Karesha Brissett, 45, was found shot to death inside her home on Stockton Place, Port St. Lucie police said.

Sgt. John Dellacroce said a friend of Brissett went to the home about 11:30 a.m. after she didn't show up to work. The friend discovered the back sliding glass door was shattered and flagged down a delivery driver for help.

Dellacroce said officers found 13 spent shell casings on the back patio and believe Brissett was shot through the sliding glass door without the shooter entering the home.

Officers removed a gas container and glass bottles with liquids and rags from the home.

Dellacroce said evidence at the scene suggests that this was a "targeted crime and not a random act of violence."

Although no arrest has been made, Dellacroce said there is an increased police presence in the area and investigators are "not currently looking for a suspect in the immediate community."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman found fatally shot inside her Port St. Lucie home
Palm Beach Gardens investigators receiving federal assistance in death of Ryan Rogers
Police enlist help of feds, other law enforcement in teen's death
Man dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Florida wearing 'concrete shoes' as omicron looms

Latest News

Rubio shares thoughts on elections, vaccine mandates, Cuba
Partnership puts nurses at the bedside faster
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football game...
Police: Ex-UCF star killed by father after argument about dog bite