Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door

A Port St. Lucie woman who was found dead in her home Tuesday was shot through a sliding glass door, police said.

The woman, identified Wednesday as Karesha Brissett, 45, was found shot to death inside her home on Stockton Place, Port St. Lucie police said.

Sgt. John Dellacroce said a friend of Brissett went to the home about 11:30 a.m. after she didn't show up to work. The friend discovered the back sliding glass door was shattered and flagged down a delivery driver for help.

.@PSLPolice are using a K9 to search outside the Town Park neighborhood in Tradition after a deadly shooting yesterday. Police say someone shot through a glass door killing 45yo Karesha Brissett. 13 shell casings we’re found on the porch on SW Stockton Pl. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/AxDD5YFW2F — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) December 1, 2021

Dellacroce said officers found 13 spent shell casings on the back patio and believe Brissett was shot through the sliding glass door without the shooter entering the home.

Officers removed a gas container and glass bottles with liquids and rags from the home.

Dellacroce said evidence at the scene suggests that this was a "targeted crime and not a random act of violence."

Although no arrest has been made, Dellacroce said there is an increased police presence in the area and investigators are "not currently looking for a suspect in the immediate community."

