Rubio shares thoughts on elections, vaccine mandates, Cuba

Sen. Marco Rubio spoke with WPTV on Wednesday on a range of topics including Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to restrict federal vaccine mandate rules.

"I don't think mandates work. I think they're actually counterproductive, and I believe they’re unconstitutional," Rubio said.

The senator said the job of the government is to make sure the vaccines are safe and easily available, but he believes people's jobs should not be in danger if they don't get the shot.

Speaking on the recent protests in Cuba, Rubio said the demonstrations have "done nothing" to help the people on the island.

Sen. Marco Rubio shares thoughts on Florida elections, vaccine mandates, Cuba, Colombia

He said the best thing the Biden administration has done on Cuba is not to change the policies put in place when former President Donald Trump was in office.

"What I would like to see them do more is A, pressure other countries in the European Union, in the Western Hemisphere to take a stronger line on Cuba," Rubio said. "No. 2, to continue to find ways to provide unfettered internet access, not 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but at key moments like last November when people were going to march in the streets."

The senator believes a recent decision by Nicaragua to allow Cubans to travel there without a visa is an "invitation for mass migration."

"The regime in Cuba has worked it out with a regime in Nicaragua to have Cubans that don't like them, leave the country, go to Nicaragua and from there undertake a journey to the U.S. border, crossing through Central America," Rubio said.

Election integrity has been a key topic following the 2020 election, and Rubio said voters in Florida should feel confident that their vote is secure.

"Generally speaking, Florida's elections are very well run. The results come in in a timely manner," Rubio said. "If you look at the country, Florida should be the least of our concerns when it comes to election security, accuracy and reliability. We've got a very good election system."

Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 at 5 & 6 for more on his interview.

Scripps Only Content 2021