Advertisement

A Child’s Home: Brittany Ceasar’s Story

By Megan Hayes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week and meet a local child looking for a forever home. You’ll see how you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

(Video produced by Sydney Steinger, host of A Child’s Home.)

Most Read

Police: Arrest made in death of Ryan Rogers
Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door
Woman found fatally shot inside her Port St. Lucie home
Man stabbed to death in unincorporated West Palm Beach

Latest News

Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child's Home: Brittany Ceasar's Story
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak