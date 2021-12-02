Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Candace Marie Bouthiller, 38, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 1, and was last heard from Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:07 a.m.

Bouthiller was last seen wearing a top, black leggings and multi-colored Nike shoes.

She has blonde hair and it's half-shaved on the right side, deputies said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Candace Marie Bouthiller is urged to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240; regarding case number 2021-154838.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Police: Arrest made in death of Ryan Rogers
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door
Family of woman killed in home plead for answers
Woman found fatally shot inside her Port St. Lucie home

Latest News

Help landscape future Jupiter home of injured veteran
President Biden announces new plans to fight COVID-19
How headphones, bloodstained bandana helped police nab murder suspect
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child’s Home: Brittany Ceasar’s Story