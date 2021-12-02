Family of woman killed in PSL home plead for answers

Port St. Lucie police are still trying to figure out who shot and killed 45-year-old Karesha Brissett inside her Town Park home in Tradition.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday morning at her home in Stockton Place.

Police said Brissett did not show up for work, so a friend went to her home. They discovered a shattered sliding glass door, and police found 13 spent shell casings. Brissett was found dead in her bedroom.

Her family is pleading with the community to help the police solve the case.

“She does have family that’s going to really miss her, and it’s not fair that somebody would do that to her because she had her whole life ahead of her,” said Brissett’s cousin, Karene Samuels.

Samuels said Brissett recently moved into her home in February but has lived in Florida for about 10 years. Most of their family lives in Jamaica.

“We both grew up in Jamaica, migrated to the US, so I knew her my whole life,” Samuels said.

She said they were about 15 years apart but stayed in touch mainly through Facebook.

“She was like a big sister to me,” Samuels said.

Samuels said she hadn’t seen her cousin in several years, but the family still can’t imagine anyone targeting her like this.

“We never expected this to happen to her of all people because she’s very religious, and very into her church and everything,” Samuels said. “It brings me comfort knowing she believed in God and she’s going to heaven.”

Brissett did not have children. Samuels said the last she remembered, Brissett at one point worked with the elderly in a nursing facility.

“She’s very kind, very humble, the most humblest person you could ever imagine,” Samuels said.

Police still do not know a motive or intention in the shooting and continue to ask the community to come forward with information, audio, or videos that could help solve the case.

“Help our family bring Karesha to justice,” Samuels said.

