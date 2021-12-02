Advertisement

Help landscape future Jupiter home of injured veteran

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The public is invited Saturday to a volunteer day event near Jupiter to help a wounded veteran.

The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops said the event will help landscape the future home of Army Sgt. Justin Callahan, who was severely injured in Afghanistan.

Callahan was conducting route clearance operations outside of Bagram Airfield in 2004 when an improvised explosive device went off, resulting in the loss of his left leg.

Saturday's event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 9087 165th Place.

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and small garden tools.

Click here to sign up if you would like to volunteer.

