Ice cream truck vendor robbed, shot with BB gun in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
An ice cream truck vendor is injured after being robbed and shot with a BB gun in West Palm Beach Wednesday, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. at 34th Street and Broadway Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

