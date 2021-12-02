Police: Arrest made in death of Ryan Rogers

A suspect in the death of Ryan Rogers has been arrested, police said Wednesday night.

Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed to WPTV that an arrest has been made in Miami-Dade County and a news conference was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect's name is being withheld at this time.

The 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Cindi Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and didn't return home.

Flowers and a sign saying "Justice for Ryan" rest by a tree along Central Boulevard near where the body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found, Nov. 29, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Police say the teenager was the victim of a homicide.

Palm Beach Gardens police later said the teenager was the victim of a homicide and not a traffic-related collision.

Ryan Rogers was an avid soccer enthusiast who had been part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known.

