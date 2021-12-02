Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'

A 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens boy was stabbed to death by a "homeless drifter" in what appears to have been "a completely random act," the city's police chief said Thursday.

Semmie Williams Jr., 39, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday night.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said there didn't appear to be a motive other than an "innocent child victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal."

Shannon said Williams had no ties to Palm Beach County or Palm Beach Gardens.

"None whatsoever," he said. "It's a mystery to us why this man was in our community, but, again, we have evidence that places him on the scene and makes him responsible for the murder of this child."

Multiple sources close to the investigation told WPTV that the suspect's DNA was found at the scene of the crime.

Shannon said Williams has a lengthy criminal history of several violent acts.

Williams was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Semmie Williams Jr., 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ryan Rogers.

Shannon praised the work of investigators for their diligent efforts that led to the arrest.

"They brought some answers to the family and they removed a very dangerous monster from our streets," Shannon said.

Shannon said there was no information that anyone other than Williams was responsible.

Contact 5 investigative reporter Michael Buczyner asked the chief whether he believed Williams should have been incarcerated.

"People can draw their own conclusion on that," Shannon said.

The 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman and avid soccer enthusiast was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Cindi Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and didn't return home.

Flowers and a sign saying "Justice for Ryan" rest by a tree along Central Boulevard near where the body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found, Nov. 29, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Police say the teenager was the victim of a homicide.

Palm Beach Gardens police later said the teenager was the victim of a homicide and not a traffic-related collision.

Scripps Only Content 2021