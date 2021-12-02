Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found fatally shot inside her Port St. Lucie home
Palm Beach Gardens investigators receiving federal assistance in death of Ryan Rogers
Police enlist help of feds, other law enforcement in teen's death
Man dies days after being struck by hit-and-run driver
New technology leads to arrest in 1983 Delray Beach cold case homicide

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
MLB headed to 1st work stoppage since ‘95 as deal expires
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Tyler Van Dyke named ACC rookie of the year
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe