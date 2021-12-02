Sources say DNA linked homeless man to Ryan Rogers' killing

Police are expected to provide more information about the arrest of a suspect in the death of a Palm Beach Gardens teenager.

Palm Beach Gardens police announced the arrest of a murder suspect in the Ryan Rogers investigation Wednesday night.

A news conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

Police said the suspect was arrested in Miami-Dade County. The suspect's identity hasn't been revealed.

Multiple sources close to the investigation told WPTV that the suspect was a homeless man whose DNA was found at the scene of the crime.

The Miami Herald is reporting the suspect is Semmie Williams.

Palm Beach County jail records show that Williams, 39, is currently being held at the main county jail on a charge of first-degree murder. The arresting agency is Palm Beach Gardens police.

The 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Cindi Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and didn't return home.

Flowers and a sign saying "Justice for Ryan" rest by a tree along Central Boulevard near where the body of Ryan Rogers, 14, was found, Nov. 29, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Police say the teenager was the victim of a homicide.

Palm Beach Gardens police later said the teenager was the victim of a homicide and not a traffic-related collision.

Ryan Rogers was an avid soccer enthusiast who had been part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

A caravan of SUVs was seen arriving at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department. The suspect was believed to be inside one of the vehicles.

Retired FBI Agent John MacVeigh spoke to WPTV, calling the arrest "good police work that they could have done this within two weeks, especially if it's a stranger," he said.

"It could have been a case that seriously could have went for a long time without being solved," MacVeigh said.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known.

Still, it provided a sense of relief from parents and residents concerned that a killer walked among them.

"Hopefully it'll put some peace of mind, not only to myself, but to other parents locally," Dylan Snyder, a father whose son was finishing baseball practice at the Gardens North County District Park, told WPTV shortly after the arrest was announced. "I mean, I know that we've had to, you know, really just watch and keep a close eye on our kids lately."

