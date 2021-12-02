Advertisement

Tyler Van Dyke named ACC rookie of the year

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has gone from backup to Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year.

The redshirt freshman was selected as ACC rookie of the year Wednesday by a select panel of 50 media members and the conference's 14 head coaches.

Van Dyke was forced into action after a season-ending injury to starter D'Eriq King.

The Connecticut native appeared in 10 games this season, throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Van Dyke was also the ACC's top offensive rookie, while Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba was named ACC defensive rookie of the year.

