Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Arrest made in death of Ryan Rogers
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door
Woman found fatally shot inside her Port St. Lucie home
Man stabbed to death in unincorporated West Palm Beach
Amore Pools Inc. owner trying to lower bond

Latest News

FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father
FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign