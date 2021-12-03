Bargain holiday supplies, gifts with no supply chain issues at West Palm Beach staple

With supply chain issues plaguing various industries around the world, one local shop says, that’s not an issue.

Resource Depot is a creative re-use center frequented by creatives and teachers. Donated school and art supplies can be purchased for pennies on the dollar. It helps people save money, while also saving the planet.

In the last year, the center has received such an abundance of holiday-themed donations, there is an entire pop-up shop to help shoppers in need of focus this season.

“They end up here because they aren’t being used during the holidays and all sorts of things that are like new, brand new, gently used that are perfect for regifting and for the holiday season. You don’t need to go by new. It’s going to save you some money this year and you're doing something good for the planet as well,” explained Executive Director Jennifer O’Brien.

There are Christmas and Hanukkah decorations and wrapping, many in perfect condition and still wrapped.

“Being a local creative re-use center here in West Palm we have no supply chain issues. We definitely have plenty of things that are coming in our doors daily. We are actually adding to our Christmas display even today we got some more donations in.”

Beyond the holiday pop-up shop, you can find gift items in the Treasury section, like dolls still in the box. It may also help with gifting for the more creative efforts this season.

“We get a lot of glass jars and containers that make great containers for if you’re doing like food packaging gifts, things from the kitchen. So yeah, definitely check here before you go anywhere else to get your crafting needs, because you’re going to find this and much more here,” O’Brien said.

If you’re still looking for the teachers on your list, the center offers a variety of gift cards for different types of visits. For pennies on the dollar, they can haul away entire boxes of material by volume, perfect for classroom projects.

“We have gift card, e-gift card options available so you can just go on our website, you just need to know their email, and you can send them a gift from resource depot, and then the teachers can use it however they’d like, get a little something for themselves from the Treasury, or you can get them a re-user pass that can get them visits throughout the year for their classroom,” O’Brien explained.

