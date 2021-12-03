Divers search canal for more evidence in Ryan Rogers investigation

Police continue to search for additional evidence related to the ongoing Ryan Rogers death investigation, Palm Beach Gardens police said Friday.

Several Palm Beach Gardens police vehicles could be seen Friday morning along a wooded area of Jog Road between Donald Ross Road and Hood Road.

Palm Beach Gardens police said they were following up on a tip and searching for additional evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of a 14-year-old boy.

It comes a day after Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said "homeless drifter" Semmie Williams Jr., 39, stabbed the teenager to death in what appears to have been "a completely random act."

A view from Chopper 5 showed investigators apparently searching a storm drain in the grass near a canal.

Police also appeared to be searching a nearby construction site and golf course.

Police divers prepare to enter a canal during the search for more evidence in the Ryan Rogers death investigation, Dec. 3, 2021, in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Two police divers could be seen searching the canal between Jog Road and the golf course.

Police have not said whether the weapon used to kill Rogers was ever found.

The 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman and avid soccer enthusiast was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Cindi Rogers wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride early in the evening on Nov. 15 and didn't return home.

Palm Beach Gardens police later said the teenager was the victim of a homicide and not a traffic-related collision.

Police used DNA evidence to link Williams to the crime.

