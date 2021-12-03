Advertisement

FSU defensive end named ACC's top defender

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine...
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year.

The Georgia transfer received 53 of 64 votes Wednesday to become the eighth Florida State defender to become ACC defensive player of the year since it was instituted in 1993, joining Derek Brooks (1993), Derrick Alexander (1994), Peter Boulware (1996), Andre Wadsworth (1997), Darnell Dockett (2003), Bjoern Werner (2012) and DeMarcus Walker (2016).

Johnson registered 12 quarterback sacks and 18 tackles for loss, both of which lead the ACC and rank among the top six.

Johnson joined the Seminoles this year after two seasons at Georgia.

