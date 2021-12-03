Advertisement

John I. Leonard High School student missing since Wednesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is looking to locate a missing teen.

Sean Kos, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m. at John I. Leonard High School wearing black jeans, black tennis shoes and a black t-shirt.

He may have a bicycle in his possession.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Henry at 561-434-8700.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Family of woman killed in home plead for answers
Missing Indian River County woman found safe in Brevard County, deputies say
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door

Latest News

Mental state of accused child killer under microscope
Suspect used Tri-Rail to travel between Miami, Palm Beach County
Lawmakers eye pilot program to reduce license suspensions
Parkland student arrested after shooting threat