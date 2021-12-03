John I. Leonard High School student missing since Wednesday

The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is looking to locate a missing teen.

Sean Kos, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m. at John I. Leonard High School wearing black jeans, black tennis shoes and a black t-shirt.

He may have a bicycle in his possession.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Henry at 561-434-8700.

