John I. Leonard High School student missing since Wednesday
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is looking to locate a missing teen.
Sean Kos, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m. at John I. Leonard High School wearing black jeans, black tennis shoes and a black t-shirt.
He may have a bicycle in his possession.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Henry at 561-434-8700.
