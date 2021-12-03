Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

