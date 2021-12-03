Mom’s Club of Wellington collecting Christmas gifts to help children in need

A group of mothers are putting the call out to the community to help bring some holiday cheer to families who are down on their luck this season.

The Mom's Club of Wellington's annual toy collection drive is underway and said they've got a big wish list to get through in just a few short weeks.

Aimee Stern, the founder of the Mom's Club of Wellington and the Mom's Club of Florida, said every year families reach out to the club if they're struggling to get their children gifts, and since the pandemic more families have been in need.

Together, the organizers and the families set up a wish list of gifts their children have been asking for this season.

Then, through the Mom's Club Facebook group and it's more than 12,000 members, the moms get to work and shop around to complete that wish list.

The Mom's Club of Wellington said they've been collecting gifts as early as August as they're predicting at least 300 children will be in need of their help.

"It's pretty much wall-to-wall gifts and it just shows how much the community wants to help and give back and it really does prove that, by this time of year, instead of just going to shelters and saying, 'OK, there's a need, but we're not going to be part of helping,' I can't say anything less than we have such a terrific community and people from all over have been showing up to drop gifts off and help, said Stern. "So it's a really refreshing and terrific feeling, especially this time of year."

Whether you're in need of help or would like to sponsor a family you can reach out to the Mom's Club Facebook Page and message Stern.

