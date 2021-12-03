New Delray Beach restaurant uses 'convertible spaces'

Palm Beach County’s travel season is heating up and entrepreneurs are positioning themselves to scoop up much-needed tourism dollars lost during the pandemic.

The restaurant scene in Delray Beach leaned heavily on the expanded outdoor dining spaces to get through the pandemic, sending a valuable lesson to many business owners about the importance of staying flexible.

DELRAY BEACH 🦩 A new restaurant, Throw Social Delray Beach, is capitalizing on the concept of 'convertible spaces'

That’s prompting a new restaurant to capitalize on the concept of convertible spaces.

The countdown is on as construction enters its final phase and it's bringing a creative concept to downtown Delray Beach, a new restaurant called Throw Social.

“The city was extremely supportive the entire way,” said Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, owner of Throw Social Delray Beach.

A massive convertible overhang is being built outside, along with a professional outdoor stage.

It's tucked away behind the quaint shops and restaurants along Southeast Second Avenue right off Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

“The majority of folks were extremely excited and very happy that we were coming to town,” said Flesher-Sonnier. “There were one or two people who spoke up at the meetings that were kind of against it, but even the council members won them over, so it was it was a very pleasant process.”

The epitome of what’s recognized as “experiential entertainment,” THRōW Social will encompass 12,000 square feet of competitive socializing, complete with shareable plates and chef-driven cuisine, an Instagram-friendly mixologist-led beverage program, live music, comedians and DJs, and—the icing on the proverbial cake—expertly crafted, high-tech social games.

Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, owner of Throw Social Delray Beach.

Celebrating South Florida lifestyle at its best, THRōW Social will celebrate elevated Tropical Palm Beach Chic design and the finest of all worlds: live entertainment, crafted bar offerings, handcrafted dining and experiential fun all in one; by day, a destination for families to share quality time and by night, a tropical flamingo-themed ‘playground’ for adults to revel in.

“The main draw to this venue in particular was the outdoor space,” said Flesher-Sonnier. “We found so many people enjoy being outside especially because of the pandemic. They feel more comfortable outside.”

Flesher-Sonnier already plans to open additional locations in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale over the next year.

We will hire on the spot! December 3rd & 4th (11am - 3pm) 🦩Bartenders 🦩Waitstaff 🦩Concierge 🦩Axe Pros 🦩Fun Facilitators Posted by Thrōw Social Delray Beach on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Throw Social Delray Beach is looking to hire 100 people before opening at the end of December.

A job fair will take place on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 29 SE 2nd Ave in Delray Beach.

For more information about Throw Social and the jobs available, click here.

