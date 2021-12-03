Palm Beach Gardens community mourning the loss of teen killed by 'homeless drifter'

Palm Beach Gardens city council meeting is led by the Pledge of Allegiance. Then-Mayor Rachelle Litt asked for a moment of silence.

"At this time, I'd like to have a moment of silence for Ryan Rogers and may his family feel the love and support of this community," she said.

Mayor Litt thanked the efforts of the police and the two weeks of around-the-clock work to capture the man accused of murdering Ryan Rogers.

"I want to thank them all for their dedication and persistence in finding the clues that ultimately led to finding the suspect in Ryan's murder," she said.

Litt said stress and concern have been felt by families across this community but that pales in comparison to what the Rogers family is dealing with the loss of a beloved son.

"I can only imagine it's nothing compared to the hell Ryan's parents and loved ones have been going through since his body was discovered," she said.

The 14-year-old was found dead on Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the I-95 overpass.

Semmie Williams Jr. now stands accused of the crime.

People are still trying to process what police said is a random attack.

"It's not a big sigh, it's a sigh because it's just like how, how could this? It's not an ending point it's a beginning point as far as I know," Vince Lamantia said.

Most people who spoke off-camera said there are still more questions to be answered, including just what brought Williams to Palm Beach Gardens.

