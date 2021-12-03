Advertisement

Parkland student arrested after shooting threat

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff's officials say authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student's arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like conducting a school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn't snitch on him.

The teen's mother says he meant it as a joke.

