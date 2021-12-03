Advertisement

Student, 11, arrested after bringing BB gun to school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 11-year-old student at an Okeechobee County school was arrested Thursday after bringing a BB gun to campus.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, a concerned student told a teacher at Seminole Elementary School that another student was carrying a gun.

The student in question was approached by a teacher and searched by another staff member.

Deputies said a BB gun was found in the student's waistband.

The gun, which deputies said looked like a real handgun, was confiscated, and the student was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies said there was no threat made to anyone on campus.

The student was not identified.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Police: Ryan Rogers stabbed to death in 'completely random act'
Family of woman killed in home plead for answers
Missing Indian River County woman found safe in Brevard County, deputies say
Police: Woman shot, killed through sliding glass door

Latest News

MLB lockout could bring another sour spring to Florida
West Palm Beach to begin $800K construction to lessen impacts of climate change
Police search for more evidence in Ryan Rogers death investigation
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside Chipotle
New Delray Beach restaurant uses 'convertible spaces'