Student, 11, arrested after bringing BB gun to school
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
An 11-year-old student at an Okeechobee County school was arrested Thursday after bringing a BB gun to campus.
According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, a concerned student told a teacher at Seminole Elementary School that another student was carrying a gun.
The student in question was approached by a teacher and searched by another staff member.
Deputies said a BB gun was found in the student's waistband.
The gun, which deputies said looked like a real handgun, was confiscated, and the student was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Deputies said there was no threat made to anyone on campus.
The student was not identified.
Scripps Only Content 2021